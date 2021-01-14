Advertisement

Tallahassee police arrest man for trafficking heroin

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a man Tuesday on heroin trafficking charges.

According to the press release, TPD’s General Narcotics Unit and Community Policing and Problem-Solving Squad worked on the case together. Officers stopped the car the suspect, 38-year-old Carlos Chavez, was seen traveling in.

TPD says probable cause was developed to search the car and Chavez. Officers found 11.8 grams of heroin and $3,500 on his person, the release says.

According to TPD, the amount of heroin found is almost three times the threshold weight for trafficking.

Chavez was arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail without incident. He faces charges of trafficking heroin, possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“The Tallahassee Police Department is committed to enhancing the quality of life for citizens by addressing the illegal sale of narcotics in the community,” the release says. “While conducting an on-going investigation, information was gathered that helped to identify a suspect that was actively engaged in the sale of heroin at several locations across the city.”

TPD says if you see this type of activity, you can report it by calling 850-891-4200 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

