‘This activity can attract people with bad intentions’: TPD urges residents to be cautious when buying and selling online

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a Wednesday press release, the Tallahassee Police Department guided residents to pay close attention and exercise caution when buying and selling items online.

“In today’s internet-driven world, it has become more common for people to buy and sell personal property via online ads. While many of these transactions go smoothly, this activity can attract people with bad intentions,” TPD said.

TPD offered the following tips to stay safe when buying and selling online:

Meet at the police station or a fire station — Meeting at a law enforcement or public safety agency adds a layer of security. TPD headquarters is centrally located at 234 E. Seventh Avenue, and a list of local fire stations is available at Meeting at a law enforcement or public safety agency adds a layer of security. TPD headquarters is centrally located at 234 E. Seventh Avenue, and a list of local fire stations is available at Talgov.com/Fire

Don’t meet a stranger alone — Bring a friend or family member with you whether you are the seller or the buyer.

Only bring enough money for the purchase — Don’t carry a large amount of money with you, and don’t agree to transfer money before receiving the product.

Don’t give out your information — Stick to email, if you’re comfortable; there is no need to exchange additional personal information.

Trust your instincts — If you sense something is off about the transaction, it probably is.

“It is important to be vigilant and guard of this type of opportunity crime,” TPD said.

