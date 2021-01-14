Wakulla County Schools: 51 students, 3 employees quarantined

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - In Wakulla County Schools’ Wednesday COVID-19 daily update, it was reported that 51 students have been quarantined due to exposure or possible exposure to COVID-19.

Wednesday, three students tested positive for the virus, with one from Wakulla High School, one from Wakulla Middle School and one from Shadeville Elementary School.

One employee of WCS also tested positive for the virus Wednesday, and two additional employees were quarantined due to possible exposure.

