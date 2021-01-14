Advertisement

‘We are preparing. We are prepared’: Local leaders on security ahead of inauguration

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Amid reports of potential violence at state capitals across the country, the City of Tallahassee is taking no chances.

Wednesday, TPD’s Chief of Police announced that the department is ramping up security in the days leading up to the Presidential Election.

The Mayor of Tallahassee said there has not been a specific threat to the city.

But, nonetheless, he requested the Chief of Police address the City Council during their annual retreat Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Lawrence Revel said a large, coordinated effort between numerous agencies throughout the area is already underway.

This effort includes the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, campus police departments and even the Consolidated Dispatch Agency.

Revel added that the department is taking a drastic step to ensure it will be fully staffed in the days leading up to the inauguration.

”We are preparing. We are prepared. We’ve cancelled days off for all of our officers starting Saturday and that will go through Thursday of next week,” Revel said.

This is being done out of an abundance of caution.

The chief said, several times, that there are no known threats to the Capitol Building or Tallahassee at this time, despite an FBI warning about plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals.

At the state level, the governors of both Florida and Georgia have spoken out, saying any type of illegal and unruly behavior will not be tolerated.

