‘We have zero tolerance for violence’: Tallahassee prepared for possible protests next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Out of an abundance of caution, Tallahassee will be shutting down City Hall, and Leon County will be closing the courthouse next Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Some of us will still be working, some people will be working remotely, but we’re going to shut it down to the general public,” said Dailey.

TPD Chief, Lawrence Revell, told Commissioners Wednesday that the department will be prepared.

“I have canceled days off for all of our officers starting Saturday, and going through Thursday of next week,” Revell said.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has also canceled time off for sworn personnel from now through the inauguration.

Tallahassee has seen conflict between different groups at protests: a red truck driving through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protestors in May, a counter protestor brandishing a gun at the old capitol in August and 19 Black Lives Matter protestors arrested in September.

A flyer calling for an armed counter-protest was sent to WCTV Thursday.

WCTV asked Dailey if he’s worried about two groups with opposing views meeting at the Capitol.

“We do not have any intelligence that shows that’s going to happen. In general speak, of course. You never want any type of confrontation like that that could lead to violence and somebody to get hurt. We have zero tolerance for violence, and we won’t put up with it,” Dailey explained.

Dailey also says that COVID-19 cases are rising in Leon County.

He asks that if you do peacefully protest, you follow CDC guidelines.

