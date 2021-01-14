‘We’re still a team trying to find ourselves’: Despite dominant performance, Hamilton says Noles still searching for consistency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a 16-day pause in the middle of their season, no one was quite sure how the Florida State men’s basketball team would look in their return to the hardwood and few could have predicted what was to come.

FSU trounced N.C. State, 105-73, shooting over 70% from the floor and over 66% from three-point range, held a game-best lead of 36 points at one point and didn’t trail in the game after the 17:08 mark in the first half.

It was a dominant performance that head coach Leonard Hamilton says can be thanked to having to sit on a tough loss for over two weeks, but says FSU is still trying to figure out how to get this kind of performance out of his team night after night.

“We showed that we were hungry and it was important that we got the bad taste out of our mouth from losing that last game,” Hamilton said in his post-game press conference on Wednesday. “We’re still a team trying to find ourselves; we’re still trying to find our identity. We needed those exhibition games, we needed some of those games that we didn’t have earlier and, as a coach, I’m still trying to find the right rotation, trying to find the right way to utilize what, I think, is a team that has pretty good potential.”

FSU was led individually by a career night from RayQuan Evans, who logged a career-best 24 points, and was joined by double-digit point performances from M.J. Walker (19), Nathanael Jack (18) and Scottie Barnes (11).

As a team, among the records FSU broke or came close to in Wednesday’s performance were:

Setting a new school record for field goal percentage in an ACC game (70.7%)

Tied for second-best three-point percentage in an ACC game (66.7%)

Tied for second-most points scored in the first half on an ACC game (57)

Largest margin of victory ever over N.C. State (32 points)

