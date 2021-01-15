As Florida Lottery Mega Millions and Powerball rise, excitement in Tallahassee at an all-time high

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of millions of dollars are up for grabs Friday as the Florida Lottery Mega Millions and Powerball continues to rise, along with the excitement surrounding it.

A lot of people are excited at the prospective of being a multi-millionaire.

The chances of winning the jackpot is one out of about 302.5 million, but this hasn’t stopped locals from taking their chances.

WCTV visited several gas stations Friday who have said that this is the most lotto tickets they’ve sold since the 2018 jackpot and say the excitement is at an all-time high.

One participant told WCTV that he doesn’t usually buy lottery tickets, but when it gets this high, he feels it’s a no-brainer.

“It’s a huge load of money for basically a pretty low cost in terms of trying to get in the pool,” said Tallahassee resident, Ray Eaton. “You know and I treat the tickets and buying them just like entertainment.”

With the second largest Mega Millions and 5th largest PowerBall ever, it makes the investment seem worthwhile.

”I’ll just spend $20 a couple days ahead and I’ll just fantasize about it all week long...you know what I mean. So, if you hit, it’s a serious return on your investment,” Eaton added.

$750 million is enough to change anyone’s life and enough to make those who usually don’t play the lotto reconsider.

Monica Williams, another Tallahassee resident, said, “I’m definitely thinking about going into the store right now and maybe buying a lottery ticket. Maybe my second in all my life.”

This money is also going to a good cause as a portion of each ticket bought goes towards education here in Florida.

And, this is only the second time in history that both the PowerBall and Mega Millions have jackpots above $600 million at the same time.

Regardless, the chance of winning makes it fun, making everyone feel they can be a winner.

Anyone looking to cash in have until 10 p.m. Friday night.

