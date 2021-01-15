Congressman Neal Dunn appointed to House Energy & Commerce Committee, looking to lower healthcare costs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Congressman Neal Dunn M.D. (FL-02) was recently appointed to the House Energy & Commerce Committee.

The Committee on Energy and Commerce is the oldest standing legislative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives and is responsible for telecommunications, consumer protection, food and drug safety, public health and research, environmental quality, energy policy and interstate and foreign commerce, among others.

“I am honored and humbled to serve this nation and Florida’s Second Congressional District on the House Energy and Commerce Committee,” Dunn said Thursday. “The Committee is at the forefront of innovation in the healthcare, energy and technology sectors, and we must enact policies to allow American entrepreneurship to thrive for decades to come.”

In the press release, Dunn said that, as a doctor, he is passionate about lowering healthcare costs and finding solutions to strengthen the doctor-patient relationship.

“Additionally, we must sustain America’s energy independence and leverage our research assets to spur tech innovation. My constituents have also reached out to me about expanding rural broadband infrastructure to help with the rise in remote work and telehealth. These priorities will not only strengthen our economy and help grow my district, but as we saw through Operation Warp Speed, they can save lives. I’m grateful for this incredible opportunity to serve on one of the oldest committees in Congress, and I look forward to using this platform to improve the quality of life for my constituents,” Dunn added.

“I’m excited that Congressman Neal Dunn is joining the Energy and Commerce Committee. It’s the most influential committee in the House, especially in healthcare. Congressman Neal Dunn brings invaluable medical expertise and knowledge that make him a great asset to our team,” said Republican Leader of the House Energy and Commerce Committee., Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, said.

