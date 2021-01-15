Advertisement

Dustin Diamond of ‘Saved by the Bell’ has cancer

Dustin Diamond of 'Saved by the Bell' has been diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) - Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech on the TV show “Saved by the Bell,” has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The actor’s representative confirmed the diagnosis to USA Today, days after Diamond’s Facebook page revealed he checked into the hospital for testing.

Official Statement from Team Dustin: “ At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer . Dustin Will disclose...

Posted by Dustin Diamond on Thursday, January 14, 2021

TMZ reported that Diamond went to the hospital over the weekend after “feeling pain all over his body.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Diamond’s representative said the actor is “undergoing chemo” for stage 4 cancer.

Details aren’t available on the type of cancer from the star is suffering.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group contributed to this report.

