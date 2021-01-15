Advertisement

FAMU holding virtual band auditions in January and February

By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This month and next, the Florida A&M University bands will be holding virtual auditions for students interested in joining one of their four bands.

Auditions for The Marching 100, Wind Symphony, Symphonic Band and Jazz Band will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on four dates in January and February.

The virtual auditions will be held on the following days:

  • Jan. 15
  • Jan. 29
  • Feb. 12
  • Feb. 26

Interested students can sign up for a virtual audition, here.

Those with questions are asked to contact FAMU Director of Bands, Dr. Shelby Chipman, at Shelby.Chipman@famu.edu

