FAMU holds virtual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.-themed Convocation

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday morning, Florida A&M University held a virtual convocation to celebrate their fall 2020 semester graduates.

The ceremony featured the FAMU Gospel Choir and clips from performances by The Marching 100.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr was the theme of the convocation, and quotes from his speeches were shown.

Florida Senator, Bobby Powell, spoke to the graduates and said that if they want to continue Dr. King’s work, they can’t fear failure.

“You cannot be afraid of failure because rattlers, we are leaders. You have to go, and if you’re worried about failure let me tell you something. In this lifetime, if you show me, someone who’s never failed, I’ll show you someone who’s never reached the serious and true pinnacle of his or her success.” Sen. Powell said.

The convocation ended with Dr. Larry Robinson, FAMU’s President, presenting Presidential Leadership awards to graduating students Xavier McClinton, Carrington Whigham, Blake Simpson, Kimani Jackson and Erika Johnson.

