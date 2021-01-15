Advertisement

FSU Police Department to increase presence on campus ahead of possible protests in Tallahassee

Thursday evening, Florida State University and the Florida State University released a...
Thursday evening, Florida State University and the Florida State University released a statement about police presence and safety on campus ahead of possible protests in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday evening, Florida State University and the FSU Police Department released a statement about police presence and safety on campus ahead of possible protests in Tallahassee.

Concerns about safety and security on the FSU campus were acknowledged in the statement, and FSUPD and the university assured students that this was their “highest priority.”

“FSUPD has been made aware of plans for several peaceful protests in the Tallahassee area during the week of the inauguration. Our local and state agencies continue to closely monitor the situation and regularly update FSUPD of any potential safety concerns,” the statement said.

FSU stated that the school believes that the possible protests will be peaceful, but that students should remain vigilant.

“In addition, we are aware that several other civic events and observances are planned around the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the Tallahassee area, and we encourage students, faculty and staff to be vigilant whenever you are in a public setting. FSU has a number of virtual holiday events and celebrations planned, and we invite everyone to participate — wherever they may be,” they added.

You can read the university’s full statement below.

Dear FSU Community,

Florida State University and the Florida State University Police Department know that you may have concerns regarding possible protests at Florida’s Capitol in the days preceding next week’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. We understand your concerns and want to assure you that the safety and security of the campus community is our highest priority.

“FSUPD has been made aware of plans for several peaceful protests in the Tallahassee area during the week of the inauguration. Our local and state agencies continue to closely monitor the situation and regularly update FSUPD of any potential safety concerns,” the statement said.

“While we believe these protests will remain peaceful, FSUPD will increase its presence on and around the main campus in Tallahassee throughout the week. In addition, we are aware that several other civic events and observances are planned around the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the Tallahassee area, and we encourage students, faculty and staff to be vigilant whenever you are in a public setting. FSU has a number of virtual holiday events and celebrations planned, and we invite everyone to participate — wherever they may be. Learn more at mlk.fsu.edu.

FSUPD is dedicated to providing a safe environment and will continuously monitor the situation in the coming days, updating the campus community if necessary. If you have not already done so, now is a good time to download the SeminoleSAFE mobile app for your smart device to receive FSU ALERT emergency and public safety messages.

Our students are automatically enrolled to receive FSU ALERT messages via phone, text and email. Learn more about FSU ALERT. Remember, stay vigilant and be safe!

Sincerely, John Thrasher President Chief Terri Brown FSU Police Department

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State Hospital
COVID vaccines stolen at Florida State Hospital
The fatigue has set in for some after history was made Wednesday afternoon.
Tallahassee locals react to President Trump’s second impeachment
On January 2, William and Jeanette Gloster spent their 61st anniversary - their first apart,...
‘True Love Story’: South Georgia couple married 61 years die hours apart from COVID-19
File image
Tallahassee police arrest man for trafficking heroin
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 14, 2021

Latest News

The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers, 54-39, at FAMU...
Lincoln boys snap two-game skid with 54-39 win at FAMU DRS
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a formal contract...
‘We’re asking the City to do what’s right’: After nearly a year of negotiations, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a contract
Sigma Gamma Rho Inc. strives to educate and build up the community.
South Georgia organization strives to keep children warm this winter
• Pictured (L-R) Back Row: Deondra Alls, Melissa Norris Front Row: Lavondar Chandler, Elsy...
TCC Gadsden Center continues partnership with Sunshine Health, provides students with CNA scholarships
The Tallahassee Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking the community for help...
TPD Special Victims Unit asking public for help locating missing juvenile