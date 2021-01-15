FSU Police Department to increase presence on campus ahead of possible protests in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday evening, Florida State University and the FSU Police Department released a statement about police presence and safety on campus ahead of possible protests in Tallahassee.

Concerns about safety and security on the FSU campus were acknowledged in the statement, and FSUPD and the university assured students that this was their “highest priority.”

“FSUPD has been made aware of plans for several peaceful protests in the Tallahassee area during the week of the inauguration. Our local and state agencies continue to closely monitor the situation and regularly update FSUPD of any potential safety concerns,” the statement said.

FSU stated that the school believes that the possible protests will be peaceful, but that students should remain vigilant.

“In addition, we are aware that several other civic events and observances are planned around the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the Tallahassee area, and we encourage students, faculty and staff to be vigilant whenever you are in a public setting. FSU has a number of virtual holiday events and celebrations planned, and we invite everyone to participate — wherever they may be,” they added.

You can read the university’s full statement below.

Dear FSU Community,

Florida State University and the Florida State University Police Department know that you may have concerns regarding possible protests at Florida’s Capitol in the days preceding next week’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. We understand your concerns and want to assure you that the safety and security of the campus community is our highest priority.

“While we believe these protests will remain peaceful, FSUPD will increase its presence on and around the main campus in Tallahassee throughout the week. In addition, we are aware that several other civic events and observances are planned around the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the Tallahassee area, and we encourage students, faculty and staff to be vigilant whenever you are in a public setting. FSU has a number of virtual holiday events and celebrations planned, and we invite everyone to participate — wherever they may be. Learn more at mlk.fsu.edu.

FSUPD is dedicated to providing a safe environment and will continuously monitor the situation in the coming days, updating the campus community if necessary. If you have not already done so, now is a good time to download the SeminoleSAFE mobile app for your smart device to receive FSU ALERT emergency and public safety messages.

Our students are automatically enrolled to receive FSU ALERT messages via phone, text and email. Learn more about FSU ALERT. Remember, stay vigilant and be safe!

Sincerely, John Thrasher President Chief Terri Brown FSU Police Department

