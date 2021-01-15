FSU women announce rescheduled games against Clemson, Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s basketball team has announced two rescheduled games, against Clemson and Louisville, to be played at the Tucker Center.

We have re-scheduled 2️⃣ home games at the @FSUTuckerCenter pic.twitter.com/2uunLUbkmY — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 15, 2021

FSU says they’ll now face the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday, January 26 and will host the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday, February 21.

The Seminoles have been out of action since December 31 after positive COVID-19 cases within the program. FSU has had three games canceled or postponed since last taking the floor.

