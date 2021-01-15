Advertisement

FSU women announce rescheduled games against Clemson, Louisville

Florida State takes on Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Sunday, December 15.(Miguel A. Olivella Jr. | Florida State Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s basketball team has announced two rescheduled games, against Clemson and Louisville, to be played at the Tucker Center.

FSU says they’ll now face the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday, January 26 and will host the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday, February 21.

The Seminoles have been out of action since December 31 after positive COVID-19 cases within the program. FSU has had three games canceled or postponed since last taking the floor.

