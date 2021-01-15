Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $85.8 million in CARES Act funding to address housing instability, homelessness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state has received $85.8 million in CARES Act funding to address housing instability and homelessness across Florida.

These funds will be released in two separate disbursements, $20 million and $65 million, and will be used to provide rental assistance, support emergency shelters, and conduct street outreach programs to connect unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness with local housing and other essential services, according to the release.

“As Governor, I am committed to ensuring Floridians, no matter their circumstances, have the resources they need to succeed,” said Gov. DeSantis. “This federal funding will ensure those experiencing homelessness have the necessary level of support and can access the wraparound services they need to get back on their feet and begin or continue on their journey to economic stability and independence.”

In March 2020, $2.96 billion was allocated to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through Emergency Solutions Grants to support individuals experiencing homelessness and those at risk of homelessness due to financial setbacks resulting from COVID-19.

Florida’s Emergency Solutions Grant, which totals $85,896,094, will be administered by the Department of Children and Families, which is the the single point of contact within state government for the 27 Continuums of Care and other agencies, organizations and stakeholders that serve the homeless population in the state.

