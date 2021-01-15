Advertisement

Leon County announces service schedule changes, closures for MLK holiday

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday on Jan. 18, Leon County has announced a service schedule and closure change.

The following holiday closures and service changes will occur in observance of the holiday:

Closed Monday, Jan. 18:

  • Leon County offices — All Leon County offices will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 19.
  • Leon County libraries — All LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library branch libraries will close on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. The LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library will close on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. All libraries will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 19.
  • Leon County Animal Control — In the event of an animal-related emergency, service is available by calling the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at (850) 606-5800. Leon County Animal Control encourages residents to only use this service to report dangerous or aggressive dogs, sick or injured domestic animals and animal cruelty. Injured wildlife calls will be forwarded to the St. Francis Wildlife Association at (850) 627-4151.
  • Leon County Solid Waste and Household Hazardous Waste Center — The Solid Waste Management Center on Apalachee Parkway will close on Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. and will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 19.

Remaining open:

  • Leon County Parks and Recreation facilities: parks, greenways, campgrounds and boat landings

