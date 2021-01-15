Lincoln boys snap two-game skid with 54-39 win at FAMU DRS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers, 54-39, at FAMU DRS on Thursday night.

The Trojans snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory while the Baby Rattlers have now dropped two straight and have lost three of their last four.

You can watch highlights from Thursday’s game in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.