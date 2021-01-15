Man arrested for Nena Hills Drive shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday for attempted murder in connection to a Jan. 2 shooting on Nena Hills Drive, according to court documents.

On the day of the shooting, Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 6:13 a.m. and found the victim on the curb with multiple gunshot wounds, the probable cause affidavit says. The victim told the first responding deputy multiple times that De’Anthony Barkley shot him.

Deputies were unable to conduct an in-depth interview with the victim, since he needed medical attention immediately, the affidavit says.

The victim’s car, a gray Dodge Challenger, was found near him in the road. According to the affidavit, it was left running and the driver side door was open. Deputies took a cell phone from the front seat and learned it was the victim’s.

A witness deputies are familiar with was speaking to the victim on the phone just before he was shot, according to the affidavit. The witness knew Barkley and positively identified him as the person the victim was going to meet, court documents say.

LCSO got a search warrant for the victim’s cell phone and found his call log showed there were calls made or received from Barkley’s number, the affidavit says.

“Shortly after the incident, Barkley changed his telephone number seemingly in an attempt to evade apprehension by law enforcement,” the affidavit says. “Based on the aforementioned information, there is probable cause to believe that Barkely committed attempted first-degree murder.”

As of Jan. 7, another suspect in the shooting has yet to be identified, the court documents say. Also as of Jan. 7, the victim was still medically sedated and couldn’t be interviewed.

Barkley was taken to the Leon County Jail after his arrest Thursday.

