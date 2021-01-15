Publix to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in Georgia, includes Thomasville and Valdosta stores

LAKELAND, Fla. (WALB) - Publix will distribute COVID-19 vaccinations at 108 Publix pharmacies across the state of Georgia, including locations in Thomasville and Valdosta, thanks to a collaboration with the State of Georgia and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only and are for first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Eligible individuals can make appointments using the online reservation system at this link.

“At Publix, we know how important it is to be there, especially in times of need,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide this critical service to the Georgia community.”

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance cards to their scheduled appointment.

Medicare members should bring their red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

At this time, Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine at two stores in Valdosta and one in Thomasville.

Baytree Village 1741 Gornto Road, Valdosta

Publix at Perimeter Park 3330 Inner Perimeter Road, Valdosta

In Thomasville, Publix at Park Place13775 U.S. Highway 19 South.

