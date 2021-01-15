South Georgia organization strives to keep children warm this winter

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An organization is helping keep children warm across South Georgia, and calls the initiative “Operation Warm Heart.”

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. strives to educate and build up the community.

“It’s an exhilarating feeling knowing that we are able to not only warm the children but warm people’s hearts,” said Michelle Scruggs, a member of the sorority and part of the alumni chapter.

Every time there’s a group of new initiates, each one has to do a community service project.

For the latest class, it was “Operation Warm Heart.”

Scruggs said the group began reaching out to family, community members, and local businesses for donations. Whether it was coats or monetary.

They began in December.

Scruggs said the turnout was surprising.

“The enthusiasm that the 10 rubies showed, it just came through with the number of coats they get. It was an initiative that they started and the energy they put in it shows the energy that was brought back,” said Sandra Tooley, a sorority member.

The ladies collected over 370 coats.

Donations went out to about ten counties including, Atkinson, Berrien, Cook, Lanier, Thomasville, and Lowndes, among others.

Coats were delivered to the schools and school officials then decided which kids need them the most.

“This is an amazing feeling and just the feedback that we have gotten is overwhelming and the reason I’m doing this interview is because a teacher thought it was so awesome. She said they are used to getting bookbags, used to getting school supplies and Toys for Tots and that kind of thing, but never coats in such a time we are experiencing a pandemic and it’s cold. Someone decided to make sure kids had coats.”

If you would like to donate, you can reach out to Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. in Valdosta

Monetary or coat donations are accepted and will be saved for the next drive.

