Tallahassee mayor calls on Gov. DeSantis to deploy National Guard ahead of protests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to deploy the National Guard in anticipation of protests leading up to Inauguration Day.

The mayor made the announcement during a 2 p.m. press conference after the FBI arrested a Tallahassee man Friday for making violent threats targeting potential protests at the State Capitol.

You can watch the mayor’s press conference, which was broadcast live to the WCTV Facebook page, below.

Tallahassee Mayor speaks about possible protests 1/15/21

