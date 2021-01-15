TCC Gadsden Center continues partnership with Sunshine Health, provides students with CNA scholarships

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College’s Gadsden Center and Sunshine Health are continuing their partnership to provide Gadsden County residents with scholarships to earn post-secondary credentials in short-term healthcare programs.

This semester’s courses, which are aimed at those interested in becoming Certified Nursing Aids or Certified Nursing Assistants, begin Feb. 1 and target individuals interested in becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) or Home Health Aide.

CNA’s and HHA’s are in high demand “locally, statewide and nationally,” according to the press release.

“These Gadsden County area residents are getting valuable healthcare training in a region that needs more resources like this,” said President and CEO of Centene’s Florida Health Plans, which includes Sunshine Health, Liz Miller, said. “The benefits are twofold: The area is getting a new wave of healthcare heroes, and students who might otherwise not be able to afford training now have a new future in healthcare.”

The Gadsden Connect program is a pilot project that launched earlier in the year with a primary focus on addressing the shortage of healthcare workers by providing scholarships to Gadsden County residents who meet specific eligibility criteria.

According to the press release, these scholarships cover the cost of tuition, uniforms and industry-recognized exams.

“The goal of TCC remains laser focused on meeting the community’s workforce needs,” said Kimberly A. Moore, VP for Workforce Innovation and TCC2WORK. “The partnerships and collaborations forged with the business community is critical to the overall success of our community and state. Sunshine Health is a prime example of a company focused on making communities stronger by investing to create a stronger workforce.”

The Nursing Assistant program requires 120 clock hours and the Home Health Aide program requires 75 clock hours.

To learn more about the programs, you can contact TCC at gadsdencenter@tcc.fl.edu or 850-558-3620

