‘That makes crystal clear what his priorities are — and it’s not Floridians’ Commissioner Fried weighs in on Gov. DeSantis’ Texas speech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

There, he stated that the removal of the app, Parler, from app stores is, in his opinion, “probably the most important legislative issue that we’re going to have to get right this year and next year.”

Following this speech, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried released the following statement:

This governor has overseen a failed pandemic response, a botched COVID-19 vaccine rollout, a broken unemployment system that left out-of-work Floridians waiting months, children and families going hungry, and racial injustice he refuses to acknowledge — and some shut-down app is his ‘most important legislative issue we’ve got to get right?’ That makes crystal clear what his priorities are — and it’s not Floridians.

