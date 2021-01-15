Advertisement

‘That makes crystal clear what his priorities are — and it’s not Floridians’ Commissioner Fried weighs in on Gov. DeSantis’ Texas speech

Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

There, he stated that the removal of the app, Parler, from app stores is, in his opinion, “probably the most important legislative issue that we’re going to have to get right this year and next year.”

Following this speech, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried released the following statement:

This governor has overseen a failed pandemic response, a botched COVID-19 vaccine rollout, a broken unemployment system that left out-of-work Floridians waiting months, children and families going hungry, and racial injustice he refuses to acknowledge — and some shut-down app is his ‘most important legislative issue we’ve got to get right?’ That makes crystal clear what his priorities are — and it’s not Floridians.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State Hospital
COVID vaccines stolen at Florida State Hospital
The fatigue has set in for some after history was made Wednesday afternoon.
Tallahassee locals react to President Trump’s second impeachment
On January 2, William and Jeanette Gloster spent their 61st anniversary - their first apart,...
‘True Love Story’: South Georgia couple married 61 years die hours apart from COVID-19
File image
Tallahassee police arrest man for trafficking heroin
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 14, 2021

Latest News

The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers, 54-39, at FAMU...
Lincoln boys snap two-game skid with 54-39 win at FAMU DRS
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a formal contract...
‘We’re asking the City to do what’s right’: After nearly a year of negotiations, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a contract
Sigma Gamma Rho Inc. strives to educate and build up the community.
South Georgia organization strives to keep children warm this winter
• Pictured (L-R) Back Row: Deondra Alls, Melissa Norris Front Row: Lavondar Chandler, Elsy...
TCC Gadsden Center continues partnership with Sunshine Health, provides students with CNA scholarships
The Tallahassee Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking the community for help...
TPD Special Victims Unit asking public for help locating missing juvenile