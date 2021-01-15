Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society offering $21 adoptions through Saturday

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society has lowered their adoption fees this week to promote adoptions during the new year.

Through Saturday, Jan. 16, it will only cost $21 dollars to add a new family member to your home.

So far, 17 dogs and 13 cats have been adopted.

Even though the rate is lower, the society would like to remind potential adopters that welcoming an animal is still a major obligation.

“We still want anyone considering an adoption or adopting a pet full time to really think through that decision and understand that is a commitment. You know, pets are not just property,” said Executive Director at the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society, Chandler Giddes. “In our mind, they are responsibilities, and they can quickly become part of your family and require love and attention.”

The Humane Society is hosting an open house event on January 29th where people can tour the society’s new lobby and meet adoptable animals.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.