TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile

The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

16-year-old Yeshuwa Isryeyale was last seen on Jan. 12 in the area of the 2400 Block of Roberts Avenue.

He is described as a 5′11′′ tall teenager with brown ear-length dreadlocks and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and blue shoes.

Isryeyale is known to frequent the Holton Street area in Tallahassee.

Anyone with information regarding Isryeyale’s whereabouts are asked to please contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, January 14, 2021

