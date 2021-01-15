TPD Special Victims Unit asking public for help locating missing juvenile

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking the community for help locating a missing child.

12-year-old Lexington Ivan Ross was last seen Thursday in the 2700 block of West Tharpe Street.

He was reported missing today, according to TPD.

Ross is described as a 5′2″ child with a slim build, weighing about 115 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweater, blue shorts and black shoes.

TPD is asking that anyone with any information on the child’s whereabouts please contact them at TPD at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Lexington’s whereabouts please call TPD at 850-891-4200. Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, January 14, 2021

