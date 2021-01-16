All Georgia counties certify Jan. 5 election results

ATLANTA (WALB) - All 159 Georgia counties have certified their results in the Jan. 5 runoff elections.

Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats and a public service commission seat were on the ballot.

The winners of the races are highlighted. (WALB)

Republican Incumbent senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler were unseated by their Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

Lauren McDonald, Jr., a Republican, retained his role as the District 4 public service commission representative against Daniel Blackman, his Democratic challenger.

All 159 Georgia counties have certified the results of the Jan. 5 runoff elections. In the dual U.S. Senate runoff elections, over 4 million votes were cast in both races. pic.twitter.com/DBqDH8yhVl — Jordan Barela (@Jordan_LBarela) January 16, 2021

The full results can be viewed by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.