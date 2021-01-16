Interested 65+ Leon County Schools employees, clinic workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning, all interested Leon County Schools employees and clinic workers who are 65-years-old or older received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes following Tuesday night’s School Board meeting where it was announced that LCS staff could receive the vaccine Saturday.

The Leon County Department of Health administered the vaccines.

LCS Superintendent, Rocky Hanna, Assistant Superintendent, Alan Cox and Terri Anderson of Health Services were on site to help process LCS employees.

Superintendent Hanna, Alan Cox and Terri Anderson help process LCS Employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine from the Leon... Posted by Leon County Schools on Saturday, January 16, 2021

