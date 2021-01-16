BPS finds ecstasy, marijuana, firearms, $2K in cash in vehicle during traffic stop

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says it found a suspect in possession of ecstasy, marijuana, $2,000 in cash and two firearms following a Friday traffic stop.

33-year-old Tavarres Parrish was arrested on charges of 2 counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule 1 or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana and a headlight requirement.

Around 1:30 a.m., BPS performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle with a burnt out headlight traveling on Tallahassee Highway.

Upon approaching the vehicle, a BPS deputy smelled a “strong odor of of marijuana coming from inside,” according to the release.

The driver, Parrish, consented to a search of his vehicle.

A second deputy arrived on scene to assist.

Following the search, an open box of .380 ammunition under the driver’s seat.

Additionally, a loaded Ruger .380 handgun was also located. A bookbag was also found to contain another firearm, a Glock 9mm.

In addition to the firearm, BPS says there were 39 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a clear plastic baggie with 30 tablets of ecstasy, clear plastic baggie containing marijuana, and over $2,000 in cash that were also found.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.