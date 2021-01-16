Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 16

By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures started off in the 30s inland Saturday morning, but climbed into the 40s by 9 a.m. A slow warming is in the forecast with a mostly sunny to sunny sky expected with a high getting into the upper 50s to near 60.

Cold temperatures are forecast to return Sunday morning with many inland locations hovering around the freezing mark with a mostly clear sky. Those with temperature-sensitive plants may want to bring them back indoors. The Big Bend and South Georgia may see more clouds Sunday with the high reaching to near 60.

High Pressure at the surface will stick around for the first part of the week with lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s, but getting close to 70 Wednesday. The sky will be mostly sunny for the beginning of the week, but will become more cloudy starting Thursday. Moisture return flow along with an approaching cold front will bring more clouds Thursday, but the better rain odds will likely be Friday (20% so far) with the lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

