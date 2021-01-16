Advertisement

City of Hahira partnering with Chancy Drugs to administer COVID-19 vaccine to seniors, healthcare workers, first responders

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - From Jan. 19-Jan. 21, the City of Hahira announced that it would be partnering with Chancy Drugs to administer COVID-19 vaccines to those 65-years-old and older, healthcare workers and first responders.

The vaccination site will be located at the City of Hahira Train Depot and Community Center at 220 W. Main Street.

Appointments are required, and can be scheduled online, here.

The following guidelines have been set to abide by upon arrival at the vaccination site:

  • Please pull into a designated Covid-19 vaccination parking spot (look for the signage)
  • Remain in your vehicle
  • A staff member will come out to your car
  • Please arrive on time on the date of your scheduled appointment
  • Please do not arrive more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time
  • If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card with you to your appointment

Chancy Drugs asks that if you need to reschedule or cancel your appointment, call their COVID-19 line at 229.363.8089 or email covidvaccine@chancydrugs.com.

