City of Tallahassee announces service schedule change in observance of MLK holiday

In observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, the City of Tallahassee has adjusted their service schedule for some Tallahassee residents.(Phil Kelly | City of Tallahassee)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, the City of Tallahassee has adjusted their service schedule for some Tallahassee residents.

The following holiday closures and service changes will occur:

Solid Waste — During the holiday week, all residential customers will receive service one day later than their regularly scheduled service. Garbage and recycling containers should both be rolled to the curb for pickup by 6:30 a.m. on collection day, with both containers returned to the home no later than the day after collection. This includes garbage/recycling and yard waste/bulky pickup, which will impact blue week customers:

  • Monday customers ► Tuesday, Jan. 19
  • Tuesday customers ► Wednesday, Jan. 20
  • Wednesday customers ► Thursday, Jan. 21
  • Thursday customers ► Friday, Jan. 22
  • Friday customers ► Saturday, Jan. 23

StarMetro — StarMetro will change its operations for the holiday. On Monday, Jan. 18, fixed routes will operate on a Saturday schedule with no night service. Dial-A-Ride will operate its normal schedule from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and call center hours will be 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, including current health safety protocols, visit Talgov.com/StarMetro or call StarMetro at 850-891-5200.

Animal Service Center — The Animal Service Center will be closed on Jan. 18. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 19, with the center opening at 10 a.m. for appointments only. City Animal Control will be available for emergency situations only on Monday, Jan. 18, and can be reached via the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800.

