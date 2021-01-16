Advertisement

Cooking with Will - Chicago Style Popcorn

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate his recipe for Chicago Style Popcorn:

Cheese corn

1/2 cup of popcorn

1/4 cheese powder (search “cheddar cheese powder” online)

1 tsp ground mustard

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt

1. Pop popcorn

2. Add all the seasonings and toss

Carmel corn

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup molasses

1/2 dark corn syrup

1 stick butter

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla

2 tablespoons sea salt

1 cup popcorn

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man for threats of violence at State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day
Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state has received $85.8 million in CARES...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $85.8 million in CARES Act funding to address housing instability, homelessness
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a formal contract...
‘We’re asking the City to do what’s right’: After nearly a year of negotiations, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a contract
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says he wants to tackle issues such as racial injustice,...
Ahead of protests, Mayor John Dailey calls on Gov. DeSantis to deploy National Guard
Friday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard in response to possible...
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to possible protests in Tallahassee

Latest News

Chicago Style Popcorn
WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Cooking with Will
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.
Cooking with Chef Levi: Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Honey-Mustard Pan Sauce
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.
Cooking with Chef Levi: Pork Tenderloin with Honey Mustard sauce
Rebecca Weaver
Cooking with Rebecca - Yogurt Bark