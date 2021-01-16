Cooking with Will - Chicago Style Popcorn
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate his recipe for Chicago Style Popcorn:
Cheese corn
1/2 cup of popcorn
1/4 cheese powder (search “cheddar cheese powder” online)
1 tsp ground mustard
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp salt
1. Pop popcorn
2. Add all the seasonings and toss
Carmel corn
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup molasses
1/2 dark corn syrup
1 stick butter
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp vanilla
2 tablespoons sea salt
1 cup popcorn
