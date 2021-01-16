Advertisement

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack receiving death threats after storming of the Capitol

By Ruelle Fludd and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - North Central Florida representative Kat Cammack, her family, and her staff have received death threats.

These threats come after the District 3 representative voted ‘Nay’ to impeaching President Donald Trump the second time and ‘no’ to certifying the election naming Joe Biden as President.

Three dozen serious threats are being investigated.

”It’s just so heartbreaking because people have felt like they haven’t been heard, and they don’t know how to communicate that. So I feel like a lot of people lash out,” Cammack said. “Unfortunately we have received some death threats.”

Cammack adds that she’s among a number of House members in the freshman class to also receive death threats.

“Some that we believe are more serious than others,” she added. “Some from people right here at home. And the thing that just I pray for is that people find that moment where they can step back and take a deep breath and realize that our Republic is much bigger and stronger than this moment in time.”

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man for threats of violence at State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day
Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state has received $85.8 million in CARES...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $85.8 million in CARES Act funding to address housing instability, homelessness
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a formal contract...
‘We’re asking the City to do what’s right’: After nearly a year of negotiations, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a contract
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says he wants to tackle issues such as racial injustice,...
Ahead of protests, Mayor John Dailey calls on Gov. DeSantis to deploy National Guard
De'Anthony Barkley, 21, was arrested Thursday for attempted murder in connection to a Jan. 2...
Man arrested for Nena Hills Drive shooting

Latest News

The North Florida Christian Eagles boys basketball team defeated St. John Paul II, 56-47,...
NFC boys down St. John Paul II in road test, 56-47
The South Georgia all-stars took down the North Florida all-stars, 14-13, in the 2021 edition...
‘South Georgia football is a little bit different’: Georgia tops Florida in 2021 War of the Border, 14-13
All 159 Georgia counties have certified their results in the Jan. 5 runoff elections.
All Georgia counties certify Jan. 5 election results
One Valdosta State University student was recognized as a winner for the university’s “Blazer...
VSU student awarded ‘Blazer Creed Award for Citizenship’
The local Armory off of Capital Circle was very quiet Friday night, but this could be different...
Multi-agency security response will be a coordinated effort ahead of possible protests at Capitol