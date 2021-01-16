Florida State Softball unveils 2021 conference schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminole softball team unveiled its 2021 ACC slate on Saturday. The ‘Noles are set to play 38 regular season conference games including four home series, four road series and six games held in an ACC pod.

FSU Softball's 2021 ACC Schedule (Florida State Athletics)

Series will consists of four games this season with single games on Friday and Sunday and a double header on Saturday with the conference tournament taking place at Louisville May 12-16.

The university says it will have more information on fan guidelines, attendance and TV at a later date.

