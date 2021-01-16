Advertisement

Florida State Softball unveils 2021 conference schedule

A Florida State Seminoles batting helmet rests in the dugout of JoAnne Graf Field
A Florida State Seminoles batting helmet rests in the dugout of JoAnne Graf Field(Bret Clein | Florida State Athletics)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminole softball team unveiled its 2021 ACC slate on Saturday. The ‘Noles are set to play 38 regular season conference games including four home series, four road series and six games held in an ACC pod.

FSU Softball's 2021 ACC Schedule
FSU Softball's 2021 ACC Schedule(Florida State Athletics)

Series will consists of four games this season with single games on Friday and Sunday and a double header on Saturday with the conference tournament taking place at Louisville May 12-16.

The university says it will have more information on fan guidelines, attendance and TV at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man for threats of violence at State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day
Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state has received $85.8 million in CARES...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $85.8 million in CARES Act funding to address housing instability, homelessness
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a formal contract...
‘We’re asking the City to do what’s right’: After nearly a year of negotiations, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a contract
Friday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard in response to possible...
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to possible protests in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says he wants to tackle issues such as racial injustice,...
Ahead of protests, Mayor John Dailey calls on Gov. DeSantis to deploy National Guard

Latest News

Florida State's Balsa Koprivica drives to the basket.
FSU defeats UNC, 82-75, behind Walker, team-wide effort
Florida State's Balsa Koprivica grabs a rebound against Gardner-Webb.
Live Updates: FSU MBB defeats North Carolina 82-75
The North Florida Christian Eagles boys basketball team defeated St. John Paul II, 56-47,...
NFC boys down St. John Paul II in road test, 56-47
The South Georgia all-stars took down the North Florida all-stars, 14-13, in the 2021 edition...
‘South Georgia football is a little bit different’: Georgia tops Florida in 2021 War of the Border, 14-13