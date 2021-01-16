Former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones: ‘I’m turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Department of Health data scientist, Rebekah Jones, said that on Sunday, she will be turning herself into police in an effort to “protect my family from continued police violence, and to show that I’m ready to fight whatever they throw at me.”

The announcement comes just days after Jones appeared in court trying to get back a computer seized in a Florida Department of Law Enforcement raid of her home back in December 2020.

Jones was fired in 2020 after saying that Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration was manipulating COVID-19 data to make the virus appear less prevalent so that he could reopen the state sooner.

FDLE is investigating Jones, claiming she may have illegally accessed the Florida Department of Health’s emergency message system.

FDLE confirmed to WCTV that there is an active arrest warrant for Jones.

“FDLE agents have been working with her attorney to have her turn herself in. Our case remains active,” Gretl Plessinger with FDLE said.

According to Jones, FDLE found no evidence of a message sent last November to DOH staff telling them to “speak out” on any of the devices they took.

However, police did find documents she received/downloaded from sources in the state, “or something of that nature,” according to Jones.

“It isn’t clear at this point what exactly they’re saying I had that I shouldn’t have had, but an agent confirmed it has nothing to do with the subject of the warrant,” she added.

In the thread of Tweets, she said that “The Governor will not win his war on science and free speech. He will not silence those who speak out.”

BREAKING: FDLE found no evidence of a message sent last Nov. to DOH staff telling them to 'speak out' on any of the devices they took - the entire basis for the raid on my home in Dec. The warrant was based on a lie. We argued this in court just last week. This should be victory. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) January 16, 2021

“Saying goodbye to my family just now is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Jones wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

