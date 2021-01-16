Advertisement

FSU Panama City new residential facility set to open in August

By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first-ever residential facility on campus will house up to 380 students from both Florida State University Panama City and Gulf Coast State College.

The 23-million-dollar project broke ground in July.

“It is a retention tool. We call it a living-learning center,” FSU Panama City Associate Dean Irvin Clark said.

Many of the students attending the Panama City campus are commuters.

“I actually live about an hour away and I’ve gone to school here since 2018. Post-Hurricane Michael, traffic was horrendous. I actually had an 8 am class and had to leave my house around 6:30 every morning to get to class on time,” student and future resident Mia Bennett explained.

Students living in the new facility will be able to walk to classes, rather than drive.

The apartments will feature one, two, even four-bedroom floor plans in a variety of layouts, and will be fully furnished.

Graduate student and future resident Mia Bennett looks forward to moving into the new complex.

“We’re going to have a pool. The bay view is just going to be amazing. I think there’s also going to be a volleyball court,” Bennett said.

Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness facility, study rooms, and a resident lounge.

Associate Dean Irvin Clark says he believes this new residential facility will not only enhance the academic experience for students, but also the experiences they will have outside of the classroom.

“They’ll be more interested in doing clubs and having organizations and doing all kinds of fun activities outside on the grounds of both campuses,” Clark said.

But Clark also said the best part of the project is making the students feel at home. He said, “People can call this home. You know just not a place to just go to school but they can actually call FSU Panama City home.”

The new apartments are on track and set to open in August.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man for threats of violence at State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day
Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state has received $85.8 million in CARES...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $85.8 million in CARES Act funding to address housing instability, homelessness
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a formal contract...
‘We’re asking the City to do what’s right’: After nearly a year of negotiations, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a contract
Friday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard in response to possible...
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to possible protests in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says he wants to tackle issues such as racial injustice,...
Ahead of protests, Mayor John Dailey calls on Gov. DeSantis to deploy National Guard

Latest News

In the Saturday update to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, it was reported...
Leon County tops 23,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases
From Jan. 19-Jan. 21, the City of Hahira announced that it would be partnering with Chancy...
City of Hahira partnering with Chancy Drugs to administer COVID-19 vaccine to seniors, healthcare workers, first responders
Former Department of Health data scientist, Rebekah Jones, said that on Sunday, she will be...
Former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones: ‘I’m turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night’
Florida State's Balsa Koprivica drives to the basket.
FSU defeats UNC, 82-75, behind Walker, team-wide effort
In observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, the City of Tallahassee has...
City of Tallahassee announces service schedule change in observance of MLK holiday