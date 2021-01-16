Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to possible protests in Tallahassee

Friday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard in response to possible...
Friday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard in response to possible protests in Tallahassee this weekend.(John Raoux | AP)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard in response to possible protests in Tallahassee this weekend.

“I hereby order the Adjutant General to activate the Florida National Guard, and I authorize active duty status for those personnel and units of the Florida National Guard, as designated by the Adjutant General, that are needed to assist the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and state and local authorities,” the governor ordered. “I direct the Florida National Guard to coordinate with and support the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in its efforts to support state and local law enforcement for security missions and assignments necessary to maintain peace.”

In the Executive Order, Gov. DeSantis ordered that the order remain in “full force” until Jan. 24.

