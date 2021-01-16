Advertisement

‘It is irresponsible’ Sen. Rick Scott on reports of Biden-Schumer plan for $2 billion FEMA funding for New York

Friday afternoon, Florida Senator Rick Scott released a statement following reports that...
Friday afternoon, Florida Senator Rick Scott released a statement following reports that President-elect Joe Biden is working with Sen. Schumer to give New York City and the state $2 billion in additional FEMA emergency funding.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday afternoon, Florida Senator Rick Scott released a statement following reports that President-elect Joe Biden is working with Sen. Schumer to give New York City and the state $2 billion in additional FEMA emergency funding.

“This move by President-elect Biden means that he plans to authorize the use of the FEMA fund which provides critical aid following hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and other natural disasters to irresponsibly bailout wasteful, liberal state and local governments,” the press release said.

The statement reads:

For months, Democrats have been trying to get Congress to bailout wasteful, liberal states for their decades of mismanagement and excesses, and for months, I’ve been fighting to protect taxpayer dollars and make sure that doesn’t happen. Now, President-elect Biden and Senator Schumer aren’t even hiding the fact that they want to circumvent Congress and send billions to their friends Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo in New York. Congress has already allocated more than $4.5 trillion in taxpayer money to address the coronavirus crisis. States can moderate their economic harm through reasoned, balanced measures that protect citizens without destroying their economies. New York’s economy is still shut down, and its budget shortfalls are because De Blasio and Cuomo have continued to waste money and failed to prioritize their struggling constituents. It is irresponsible for Biden and Schumer to expect Florida and the rest of the country to pay for the failures of their friends in New York.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man for threats of violence at State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day
Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state has received $85.8 million in CARES...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $85.8 million in CARES Act funding to address housing instability, homelessness
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a formal contract...
‘We’re asking the City to do what’s right’: After nearly a year of negotiations, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a contract
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says he wants to tackle issues such as racial injustice,...
Ahead of protests, Mayor John Dailey calls on Gov. DeSantis to deploy National Guard
De'Anthony Barkley, 21, was arrested Thursday for attempted murder in connection to a Jan. 2...
Man arrested for Nena Hills Drive shooting

Latest News

The North Florida Christian Eagles boys basketball team defeated St. John Paul II, 56-47,...
NFC boys down St. John Paul II in road test, 56-47
The South Georgia all-stars took down the North Florida all-stars, 14-13, in the 2021 edition...
‘South Georgia football is a little bit different’: Georgia tops Florida in 2021 War of the Border, 14-13
All 159 Georgia counties have certified their results in the Jan. 5 runoff elections.
All Georgia counties certify Jan. 5 election results
One Valdosta State University student was recognized as a winner for the university’s “Blazer...
VSU student awarded ‘Blazer Creed Award for Citizenship’
The local Armory off of Capital Circle was very quiet Friday night, but this could be different...
Multi-agency security response will be a coordinated effort ahead of possible protests at Capitol