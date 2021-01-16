Leon County tops 23,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the Saturday update to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, it was reported that Leon County has had 23,394 positive cases of COVID-19 in total.

Residents account for 22,650 of these cases and non-residents account for 744 of these cases.

Males account for 10,428 of these cases, while females account for 12,840 of theses cases.

Leon County has also seen 459 hospitalizations.

A reported 201 deaths were attributed to the virus.

The median age is 25.

