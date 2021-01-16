Leon County tops 23,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the Saturday update to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, it was reported that Leon County has had 23,394 positive cases of COVID-19 in total.
Residents account for 22,650 of these cases and non-residents account for 744 of these cases.
Males account for 10,428 of these cases, while females account for 12,840 of theses cases.
Leon County has also seen 459 hospitalizations.
A reported 201 deaths were attributed to the virus.
The median age is 25.
