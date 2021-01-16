Leon County’s Evan Power reelected as Florida GOP Chairman of Chairs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s Evan Power has been reelected as Chairman of Chairs of the Florida GOP.

At the annual Florida GOP meeting Saturday, Powers was “overwhelmingly elected” to continue in this position.

Powers also serves as the Chairman of the Leon GOP.

According to the press release, Power will “continue to lead the county parties over the next two years” in this position.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.