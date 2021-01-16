Live Updates: FSU MBB defeats North Carolina 82-75

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hey everybody, Sports Reporter Ryan Kelly with you here. We’re just minutes away from Florida State’s clash against North Carolina at the Tucker Center. I’ll be providing live updates every media timeout and during any big moments so be sure to keep it here for all the info you need to know...

FINAL - Critical rebounds and foul shots bury lock this one up for Florida State 82-75.

2nd Half 0:46 - ‘Noles lead 77-73. Carolina with the ball. Both teams in the double bonus and the possession arrow is in favor of the Tribe.

2nd Half 3:29 - 74-69 Florida State at the final media TO. Walker has 20 and three other ‘Noles (Raiquan Gray, Malik Osborne and Koprivica) are in double figures.

2nd Half 7:54 - Buckle up folks, we’re in for a close finish. Florida State leads it 65-62 as Carolina just refuses to go away. Carolina in the bonus and FSU just a foul away from it.

2nd Half 10:50 - MJ Walker back in the game and the ‘Noles are heating up from downtown. 60-50 FSU

2nd Half 15:40 - ‘Noles lead it 46-40 with Balsa Koprivica heading to the line when we return. Correction, Balsa is assessed a common foul for an elbow.

2nd Half 17:46 - Some injury concern here after MJ Walker turns his ankle and is helped off the floor. FSU holding onto a 43-40 lead.

Halftime - After Carolina took a brief lead the ‘Noles go on a 6-0 run to lead it 41-37 at the break.

1st Half 3:02 - UNC has come alive and cut the Seminoles lead to 35-32. The Heels’ Kerwin Walton just hit a tough corner three to come within a score of the Tribe.

1st Half 6:35 - Florida State answers with a big time, 17-5 run to take a 27-19 lead. MJ Walker has been en fuego with 11 points going 3-3 beyond the arc.

‘1st Half 11:49 - A 9-2 run has the visitors ahead 14-12. The ‘Noles have turned it over four times and the Heels have turned that into four points, currently the difference in this one.

1st Half 16:02 - First media timeout has come and it’s been a fun, back and forth affair so far that sees FSU ahead 7-4. The early thing to keep an eye on is fouls as UNC has already picked up three.

Pregame - Starting lineup has been posted and it appears as though FSU will be without Scottie Barnes as speculated since his injury against NC State

