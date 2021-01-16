Advertisement

Lowndes County Schools: 382 students, 29 employees quarantined or isolated over past week

Friday, Lowndes County Schools provided their weekly COVID-19 update for the week of Jan. 8-Jan.14.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - Friday, Lowndes County Schools provided their weekly COVID-19 update for the week of Jan. 8-Jan.14.

In the report, LCS said that 24 students have been isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

In addition, 164 students have been quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID-19 at school, and 194 students have been quarantined due to possible exposure in the community.

The report also said that 6 LCS employees have been isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

5 employees have been quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID-19 at school, and 18 employees have been quarantined due to possible exposure in the community.

