Lowndes County Schools: 382 students, 29 employees quarantined or isolated over past week

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - Friday, Lowndes County Schools provided their weekly COVID-19 update for the week of Jan. 8-Jan.14.

In the report, LCS said that 24 students have been isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

In addition, 164 students have been quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID-19 at school, and 194 students have been quarantined due to possible exposure in the community.

The report also said that 6 LCS employees have been isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

5 employees have been quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID-19 at school, and 18 employees have been quarantined due to possible exposure in the community.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.