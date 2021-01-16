MLK Day Parade postponed amid possible protests, will take place in February

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Amid possible protests in the coming days, the City of Tallahassee has postponed the 2021 drive-thru Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.

Originally slated to take place Monday from 12 p.m.-2 p.m., the parade will now take place on Feb. 6.

“This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution related to possible protests at the Florida Capitol,” the City explained in the release.

The uniquely-formatted parade was supposed to take place along Monroe Street between Tennessee Street and Pensacola Street and include a “diverse and energetic mix of floats, exhibits and entertainment.”

The City added, “Safety remains the City of Tallahassee’s top priority.”

