Multi-agency security response will be a coordinated effort ahead of possible protests at Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The local Armory off of Capital Circle was very quiet Friday night, but this could be different in the coming days.

An armory spokesperson told WCTV that there are guardsmen in other parts of the state, such as Starke, Tampa and Miramar who are specially trained for law enforcement support missions and able to provide rapid and flexible response when called upon.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ move to activate the National Guard to the Florida State Capitol came just hours after Tallahassee Mayor, John Dailey, made a public request for the National Guard to be deployed to the city.

”If we learned anything from last week’s events, it is that we cannot risk being unprepared for the potential threat poised by those who wish to attack the citadel of democracy in our state,” Dailey said in the press conference Friday.

WCTV has been told that local law enforcement will maintain the lead as far as directing members of the National Guard.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said it’s too early to talk about what the plan for them is, but that the entire multi-agency response will be a coordinated effort.

A scene from earlier Friday night outside of the Department of Motor Vehicles Office on Apalachee Parkway showed Florida Highway Patrol Troopers outside the area, already ready to help.

#HappeningNow this is the scene outside the DMV off Apalachee Pkwy in Tallahassee. The Florida Highway Patrol tells me they are preparing outside patrol units brought in to help with increased presence. 12 hour on/12 off shifts begin @6 a.m. tomorrow. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/1poFd9ZGAm — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) January 16, 2021

FHP told WCTV that Troopers will be working 12 hours on, 12 hours off shifts beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.

This policy will also be followed by the Tallahassee Police Department.

The FSU Police Department, FAM Police Department, FBI, FDLE, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Capitol Police and Florida Florida Highway Patrol will also be involved in this collaborative effort.

