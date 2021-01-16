National Guard will be in place in Tallahassee by Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard ahead of possible protests in Tallahassee.

WCTV spoke with Florida National Guard Director of Public Affairs, M. Caitlin Brown, Lt. Col, who confirmed that these soldiers will be in place by Sunday “and will work in support of local law enforcement.”

The number of Guardsmen has not been confirmed as of yet.

Several agencies have collaborated as a part of this security response.

