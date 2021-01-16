NFC boys down St. John Paul II in road test, 56-47
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Christian Eagles boys basketball team defeated St. John Paul II, 56-47, Friday night at the Panther’s Den at JP2.
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-5 on the season, while the Eagles improve to 9-4 on the year and have won three straight.
You can watch highlights of Friday’s game in the video player above.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.