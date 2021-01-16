Advertisement

NFC boys down St. John Paul II in road test, 56-47

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Christian Eagles boys basketball team defeated St. John Paul II, 56-47, Friday night at the Panther’s Den at JP2.

The loss drops the Panthers to 1-5 on the season, while the Eagles improve to 9-4 on the year and have won three straight.

You can watch highlights of Friday’s game in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man for threats of violence at State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day
Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state has received $85.8 million in CARES...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $85.8 million in CARES Act funding to address housing instability, homelessness
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a formal contract...
‘We’re asking the City to do what’s right’: After nearly a year of negotiations, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a contract
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says he wants to tackle issues such as racial injustice,...
Ahead of protests, Mayor John Dailey calls on Gov. DeSantis to deploy National Guard
De'Anthony Barkley, 21, was arrested Thursday for attempted murder in connection to a Jan. 2...
Man arrested for Nena Hills Drive shooting

Latest News

The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers, 54-39, at FAMU...
Lincoln boys snap two-game skid with 54-39 win at FAMU DRS
The Brookwood Warriors boys basketball team defeated the Valwood Valiants, 59-54, Tuesday night...
Brookwood boys notch senior night victory, 59-54, over Valwood
The Bainbridge Bearcats boys basketball team defeated the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets...
Bainbridge boys down Thomas County Central
The Florida High Seminoles boys basketball team defeated nationally ranked West Oaks Academy,...
Florida High boys upset West Oaks Academy, 65-62