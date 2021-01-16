NFC boys down St. John Paul II in road test, 56-47

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Christian Eagles boys basketball team defeated St. John Paul II, 56-47, Friday night at the Panther’s Den at JP2.

The loss drops the Panthers to 1-5 on the season, while the Eagles improve to 9-4 on the year and have won three straight.

You can watch highlights of Friday’s game in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.