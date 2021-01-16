‘South Georgia football is a little bit different’: Georgia tops Florida in 2021 War of the Border, 14-13

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The South Georgia all-stars took down the North Florida all-stars, 14-13, in the 2021 edition of the War of the Border at Thomas County Central.

Florida scored a touchdown in the final seconds but a penalty pushed the extra point to over 50 yards, which was no good, giving Georgia the victory.

“They had a roster of 80 kids, so it was a tall order and our kids, South Georgia football is a little bit different,” said Thomas County Central and Georgia Head Coach Ashley Henderson. “We’re proud of our brand of football and the guys, you know, they were calling themselves ‘The 229-boys’ all week, so they came out and played South Georgia football.”

You can watch highlights from Friday’s game in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.