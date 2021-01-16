Tallahassee VA Clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccines to certain veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Healthcare Clinic announced Friday that it will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for certain veterans beginning Saturday, Jan. 16.

Veterans 75-years-old and older and veterans employed as essential workers who receive care at the Tallahassee HCC and the Perry Community Based Outpatient Clinic are eligible to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Tallahassee VA Clinic says.

The clinic will be held on site at the HCC located at 2181 East Orange Avenue.

Veterans must bring their Veteran ID card and wear a short sleeve shirt.

Essential workers include fire fighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff and daycare workers).

Veterans will also need to bring identification or documentation that verifies their employment in one of those categories.

“To promote physical distancing, no more than 2 Veterans will be vaccinated per car. Veterans are asked to wear a mask/face covering during the vaccination process,” the clinic said.

There is no cost for receive the vaccine, and appointments are not required.

However, veterans are encouraged to come by the vaccine site on the day that corresponds with the last digit of their social security number:

SSN ending in 0 or 1: Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

SSN ending in 2 or 3: Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021

SSN ending in 4 or 5: Wednesday, Jan.20, 2021

SSN ending in 6 or 7: Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

SSN ending in 8: Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

SSN ending in 9: Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021

The site will be open from 9:30 am–3:30 pm.

Veterans are asked to bring paperwork, which can be found here, that will assist in the vaccination process.

