Advertisement

TPD finds cocaine, other dangerous drugs during traffic stop

Friday evening around 8 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department made two arrests following a...
Friday evening around 8 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department made two arrests following a traffic stop.(KWCH 12)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday evening around 8 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department made two arrests following a traffic stop.

63-year-old Robby Mickens was arrest on a charge of possession of cocaine and the following traffic citations: driving while unlicensed, improper tag and driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.

31-year-old Ashley Ford was charged with possession of cocaine.

A deputy with the TPD noticed a vehicle on E Webster Street with broken running and brake lights.

Upon completing a traffic stop, TPD says the driver, Mickens, said he was simply test driving the vehicle for the owner but that he was unlicensed.

The vehicle had no tag and no insurance, and Mickens was advised that it needed to be towed.

An inventory search was then conducted to ensure nothing illegal was found in the vehicle. Mickens and the passenger, Ford, said there was not.

To ensure no weapons or contraband was on their person, a search was completed of both Mickens and Ford, and nothing was found.

While inventorying the vehicle, another deputy located cocaine wrapped and tied up in plastic between the driver seat and center console of the vehicle.

This was field tested and tested positive for cocaine.

Both Mickens Ford denied ownership of the cocaine, according to the report. Both were arrested.

Ford advised that she had some contraband under her clothing between her legs.

This was recovered by Ford, and the contraband was found to be several pieces of cocaine, a crack pipe and brillo.

All contraband was collected and turned over to a Drug Agent with the TPD.

Mickens was turned over to Thomas County, according to TPD.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
FBI arrests Tallahassee man for threats of violence at State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day
Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state has received $85.8 million in CARES...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $85.8 million in CARES Act funding to address housing instability, homelessness
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a formal contract...
‘We’re asking the City to do what’s right’: After nearly a year of negotiations, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a contract
Friday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard in response to possible...
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to possible protests in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says he wants to tackle issues such as racial injustice,...
Ahead of protests, Mayor John Dailey calls on Gov. DeSantis to deploy National Guard

Latest News

In the Saturday update to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, it was reported...
Leon County tops 23,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases
From Jan. 19-Jan. 21, the City of Hahira announced that it would be partnering with Chancy...
City of Hahira partnering with Chancy Drugs to administer COVID-19 vaccine to seniors, healthcare workers, first responders
Former Department of Health data scientist, Rebekah Jones, said that on Sunday, she will be...
Former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones: ‘I’m turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night’
Florida State's Balsa Koprivica drives to the basket.
FSU defeats UNC, 82-75, behind Walker, team-wide effort
In observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, the City of Tallahassee has...
City of Tallahassee announces service schedule change in observance of MLK holiday