TPD finds cocaine, other dangerous drugs during traffic stop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday evening around 8 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department made two arrests following a traffic stop.

63-year-old Robby Mickens was arrest on a charge of possession of cocaine and the following traffic citations: driving while unlicensed, improper tag and driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.

31-year-old Ashley Ford was charged with possession of cocaine.

A deputy with the TPD noticed a vehicle on E Webster Street with broken running and brake lights.

Upon completing a traffic stop, TPD says the driver, Mickens, said he was simply test driving the vehicle for the owner but that he was unlicensed.

The vehicle had no tag and no insurance, and Mickens was advised that it needed to be towed.

An inventory search was then conducted to ensure nothing illegal was found in the vehicle. Mickens and the passenger, Ford, said there was not.

To ensure no weapons or contraband was on their person, a search was completed of both Mickens and Ford, and nothing was found.

While inventorying the vehicle, another deputy located cocaine wrapped and tied up in plastic between the driver seat and center console of the vehicle.

This was field tested and tested positive for cocaine.

Both Mickens Ford denied ownership of the cocaine, according to the report. Both were arrested.

Ford advised that she had some contraband under her clothing between her legs.

This was recovered by Ford, and the contraband was found to be several pieces of cocaine, a crack pipe and brillo.

All contraband was collected and turned over to a Drug Agent with the TPD.

Mickens was turned over to Thomas County, according to TPD.

