VSU student awarded ‘Blazer Creed Award for Citizenship’

One Valdosta State University student was recognized as a winner for the university's "Blazer...
One Valdosta State University student was recognized as a winner for the university’s “Blazer Creed Award for Citizenship.”(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Valdosta State University student was recognized as a winner for the university’s “Blazer Creed Award for Citizenship.”

Upon getting her award, Mardi Haynes, a communications disorders major, said “being a good citizen matters because it can impact a whole community.

“Good citizenship entails respecting and supporting others, understanding other people’s needs, taking on responsibilities, and adhering to social and ethical standards,” she said. “The qualities of a good citizen push communities to be better and work towards striving.”

